"Beautiful spirit" - Fans laud Nong-O's grit amid Kongthoranee's onslaught as Superbon, Petchtanong coach from ringside

When Nong-O Hama found himself in a precarious position during his highly anticipated rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai last Friday, May 2, two familiar voices from his corner made all the difference.

Locked in at ringside inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, teammates Superbon and Petchtanong Petchfergus rallied behind Nong-O as he absorbed heavy punishment from his Thai compatriot in the second round of their flyweight Muay Thai headliner at ONE Fight Night 31.

Although Nong-O set the tone early and drew first blood, he was not without vulnerability. Kongthoranee momentarily seized momentum with a powerful left hand that staggered the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

In the midst of the chaos, Superbon and Petchtanong could be heard shouting vital instructions, their voices cutting through the roar of the crowd.

Their words helped reignite Nong-O's fighting spirit as he stormed back with a barrage of punishing body kicks that forced his opponent onto the back foot.

The third and final frame erupted into a fierce firefight, with both warriors exchanging bombs at the center of the ring. However, it was Nong-O's unrelenting offense and veteran composure that earned him the three judges' nod on the scorecards.

Nong-O praises Kongthoranee for his warrior spirit

Nong-O Hama may have emerged victorious at ONE Fight Night 31, but he was quick to credit Kongthoranee Sor Sommai for pushing him to deliver a top-tier performance in their second encounter.

Speaking to ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson in his post-fight interview, the Thai striking legend acknowledged the challenge his opponent brought to the ring:

"He's more stronger in this fight. But it didn't matter to me because everyday, we train hard... I know he's very strong and a young boy. And he trains at PK Saenchai Gym."

