"Become king of the pirates" - Fans expecting legacy-defining moments from towering phenom Nabil Anane in ONE

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has been blessed with the physical gifts needed to succeed in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', and ONE Championship fans wish to see him forge an undeniable legacy in the coming years.

The 6-foot-4 Muay Thai star made his promotional debut in June 2023 against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Despite a valiant effort, he suffered a first-round knockout.

Anane used the defeat as motivation to put together a six-fight winning streak that led him back to 'The Kicking Machine' this past March at ONE 172. The 20-year-old exacted his long-awaited revenge in a surprising bell-to-bell thrashing.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a vignette on Instagram of Anane reflecting on his rivalry with Superlek.

Watch the entire video below:

Fans trooped to the comments section to give the Thai-Algerian his flowers, writing:

"Bro's on his way to become king of the pirates 🤧"

"Taking out Nakrob, Muangthai, Kulabdam, Felipe, Soe and Carrillo before returning the L to Superlek was astounding to witness. One of our favorite fighters on the planet right now."

"You are a role model 🔥🔥"

"👏👏👏👏Bravo🙌 at this age this maturity is the sign of eternal Legendary case 🔥🔥 Go forward Nabil only forward 👏👏"

"Nabil now the king 👑"

Nabil Anane speaks on the magnitude of revenge win over Superlek

Nabil Anane turned many of his critics into believers when he finally overcame Superlek at ONE 172, and no one is prouder of this achievement than himself.

Speaking with ONE fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring post-fight interview, Anane declared:

"This was my first dream to get the victory against the best man pound-for-pound in history, Superlek Kiatmoo9. And today, I just won against the best pound-for-pound in Muay Thai history."

