"Beef of biblical proportions" - Fans react as Jean Silva trolls Flat-Earther Bryce Mitchell with a globe at UFC 314 press conference

Jean Silva mocking Bryce Mitchell at the UFC 314 press conference has sparked reactions from MMA fans. While some enjoyed Silva's antics, others backed Mitchell to teach his Brazilian foe a lesson.

Ad

'Thug Nasty' is scheduled to face 'Lord' in a featherweight bout at UFC 314 this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, 'Lord' brought a globe with him to the pre-fight press conference.

Mitchell, who is a firm believer of flat-earth theories, didn't take Silva's mockery well and the two engaged in a heated exchange.

Check out the heated exchange between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Beef of biblical proportions one might say''

Another one stated:

''Carrying the globe is so ridiculous, I love it''

Others commented:

''You know @Jeansilvamma96 is probably one of the nicest dudes in most situations. He’s gonna murder Bryce and then give him a hug for sure. Silva by KO round 1.''

Ad

''Tbh I think people are sleeping on Bryce he’s fought way better competition. His only losses are the lineal champ and a fucking nuke. Do I think Jean Silva has a higher chance of winning yes. Stylistically. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Bryce won.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Following the press conference, Mitchell accused Silva of casting spells on him, alleging that he is unable to sleep because of the bad spirits that had been haunting him in his dreams. 'Thug Nasty' then urged his supporters to pray for his well-being. In response, Silva hit back at the American UFC fighter by asking the latter to stop making excuses.

Ad

Jean Silva issues strong warning to Bryce Mitchell ahead of UFC 314

The lead-up to Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva has been interesting. Before the matchup, Silva spoke to MMA Fighting and promised to secure a finish, saying:

''He’s a hillbilly. After I beat him up and get my bonus, get my money, we’ll celebrate in a hillbilly party... Bryce will quit and Lord won’t be mean or coward to continue hitting him. It’s out of the context, right?... That will happen."

Ad

'Lord' added:

"He will quit... It will bother me if he doesn’t show up, because then I’ll have to go to his gym and beat him up. He has to show up on the 12th. He can say all the crap he wants.''

Check out Jean Silva's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.