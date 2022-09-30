"Before, I was a very closed person" - UFC fighter Maryna Moroz reveals how new Playboy modeling deal has made her "change everything" in life

UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz is taking her modeling career to the next level. The Ukrainian fighter recently announced on her social media that she landed a deal with men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Iron Lady' discussed her association with the popular American magazine. Moroz revealed how the new opportunity gave her a boost in confidence and inspired her to be a completely different person:

"I'm so happy. It’s a very good opportunity for me and I'm just ready for work... Before, I was a very closed person. Now, I think America changed me. Now I [am] open and I feel more energy. When I show maybe nude pictures, people write me very good message[s] and I take energy."

Moroz added:

"I think to be sexy and make pictures, it’s helped for me to relax, it helped for me to be calm... Working with Playboy is super big for me... I change everything in my life and now I am [a] different person. Everything changed."

Watch Maryna Moroz's interview with TMZ Sports below:

With her latest deal with the publication, Maryna Moroz became the first UFC fighter to appear on the Playboy centerfold. 'The Iron Lady' can be seen in a number of pictures since the announcement.

Maryna Moroz @MarynaMoroz1 Announcement Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold ! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content ” Link In Bio!! AnnouncementHappy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy 🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy https://t.co/JSw1Tw6Nxr

Maryna Moroz set for UFC return against Jennifer Maia on November 19

While her modeling career may be on a high, Maryna Moroz has also looked impressive inside the UFC octagon in her recent outings. In her last octagon appearance, 'The Iron Lady' dispatched Mariya Agapova with a second-round submission in March. Prior to that win, Moroz picked up back-to-back unanimous decision victories.

The 31-year-old will look to continue her strong run of form when she takes on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on November 19. Ranked No.8 in the women's flyweight division, Maia is currently on a two-fight skid and is 2-4 in her last six bouts.

The fight will present a huge opportunity for the Ukrainian to break into the divisional rankings. Moroz's newfound fame will also provide her with a bigger exposure heading into her next bout.

