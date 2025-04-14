Behind-the-scenes (Photos): Megan Olivi mixes fight night fire with maternity glow at UFC 314

UFC reporter and broadcast team member Megan Olivi took on her broadcasting duties at UFC 314 from Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida. On Instagram, Olivi shared several pictures, giving a behind-the-scenes insight into the UFC pay-per-view.

Ad

The fiery UFC reporter, who is about to head into her third trimester, is expecting a baby boy with Joseph Benavidez.

She could be seen interviewing multiple UFC stars, including Yair Rodriguez and Amanda Nunes. Olivi captioned the post with high praise for the event and the fans.

"#UFC314 absolutely brought the heat to Miami! Whew that was suchhhhh a night in Florida. Some unbelievable finishes and bouts & the crowd was awesome - we felt the love! Your girl is very tired so more thoughts later but MIA you never ever disappoint 👊💕🌴"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Olivi's behind-the-scenes photos from UFC 314. [Images Courtesy: @Meganolivi on Instagram]

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

Ad

Ad

UFC 314 saw Alexander Volkanovski recapture the vacant featherweight strap by beating Diego Lopes. Furthermore, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler via TKO in the co-main. Dominick Reyes, Jean Silva, and Yair Rodriguez were also victorious in their respective bouts.

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez are expecting their first child

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez have been together for more than 15 years and are expecting their first child 10 years after marriage.

Ad

The American reporter has been working with the UFC for over a decade, while Benavidez is a former UFC flyweight who has also fought for the gold strap four times. Benavidez fought 21 times in the UFC, winning 15 of those fights.

Olivi revealed her pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post, captioned:

"We have waited so long to say this - Baby Benavidez will debut this summer. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing ♥️"

Ad

Check out the aforementioned post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.