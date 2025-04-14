Behind-the-scenes (Photos): Megan Olivi mixes fight night fire with maternity glow at UFC 314

UFC reporter and broadcast team member Megan Olivi took on her broadcasting duties at UFC 314 from Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida. On Instagram, Olivi shared several pictures, giving a behind-the-scenes insight into the UFC pay-per-view.
The fiery UFC reporter, who is about to head into her third trimester, is expecting a baby boy with Joseph Benavidez.
She could be seen interviewing multiple UFC stars, including Yair Rodriguez and Amanda Nunes. Olivi captioned the post with high praise for the event and the fans.
"#UFC314 absolutely brought the heat to Miami! Whew that was suchhhhh a night in Florida. Some unbelievable finishes and bouts & the crowd was awesome - we felt the love! Your girl is very tired so more thoughts later but MIA you never ever disappoint 👊💕🌴"
UFC 314 saw Alexander Volkanovski recapture the vacant featherweight strap by beating Diego Lopes. Furthermore, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler via TKO in the co-main. Dominick Reyes, Jean Silva, and Yair Rodriguez were also victorious in their respective bouts.
Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez are expecting their first child
Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez have been together for more than 15 years and are expecting their first child 10 years after marriage.
The American reporter has been working with the UFC for over a decade, while Benavidez is a former UFC flyweight who has also fought for the gold strap four times. Benavidez fought 21 times in the UFC, winning 15 of those fights.
Olivi revealed her pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post, captioned:
"We have waited so long to say this - Baby Benavidez will debut this summer. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing ♥️"
