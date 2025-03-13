Megan Olivi clears the air on viral former UFC fighter Joseph Benavidez clip: "Obviously we didn’t hide anything well"

UFC reporter Megan Olivi has been married to retired multi-time flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez since 2015. A clip of Olivi interviewing Benavidez five years before their marriage recently went viral on social media, and the 38-year-old emerged to address it.

The interview from November 2010 was after Benavidez's submission victory over Wagnney Fabiano at WEC 52. Preluding the victory, Benavidez came close to becoming the bantamweight champion. Unfortunately, he lost to Dominick Cruz via split decision at WEC 50.

After the interview clip of her and Benavidez went viral on social media with the caption, "Joseph didn't go home alone that night," Olivi responded:

"We were already together in this video, the general public just didn’t know [red heart emoji] obviously we didn’t hide anything well"

Benavidez has a storied career in UFC and WEC's smaller weight classes. In the UFC, he fought for the flyweight title four times, but lost to Demetrious Johnson and Deiveson Figuerido twice each.

One of the best fighters to never win a world title in MMA, Benavidez retired from the sport after a unanimous decision loss to Askar Askarov at UFC 259.

He still holds the record for the most bouts and knockouts in the UFC flyweight division. With 13 wins in the division, the 40-year-old is tied with Johnson and Alexandre Pantoja for the most at 125 pounds.

Megan Olivi reveals her favorite fighters to interview

Megan Olivi was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, and discussed the UFC's potential star problem and which fighters are suitable for anchoring UFC PPVs.

One fighter Bohn and Olivi mentioned was Islam Makhachev. Talking about Makhachev, Olivi revealed the lightweight champion and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov are her favorite fighters to interview:

"He [Makhachev] and Khabib are some of my favorite people to interview of all time because they are lowkey so funny," Olivi said.

The 38-year-old liked how passionately Makachev spoke about his kids and farm animals. Olivia pointed out that foreign fighters are most likely reserved, but Nurmagomedov and Makhachev would open up at the right setting.

As such, she predicted the pound-for-pound king to be an even bigger star for the UFC:

"I think that as people get to know Islam the way they did with Khabib, they will start to see him as a really appealing person whose funny, whose interviews are interesting to listen to, and who is insightful. I find that to be such a fun part of making him a star in this organization," she added.

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below (25:31):

