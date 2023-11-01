“Being the very best and winning titles” – Tye Ruotolo shares the Ruotolo twins’ mission to be at the top of BJJ sphere

Tye Ruotolo and twin brother Kade are on the same page on what they want to accomplish in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grateful that they are being given the opportunity to do it in ONE Championship.

Since joining the promotion last year, the twins have steadily built their standing in the sport of submission grappling with impressive victories against some of the top athletes in the game. It is something Tye Ruotolo said they want to continue doing in line with their career goals.

The 20-year-old Atos standout shared to MMA Mania in an interview:

“That's what it's all about for my brother, being the very best we can and winning titles. Right now, we're in the prime of our careers. We're feeling the best we've ever felt and I just want to keep fighting the best guys, you know. I'm super grateful to be in this position to do what I love and you know to keep knocking out my goals with these guys.”

Watch the interview below:

Tye Ruotolo returns to action on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in Bangkok, where he will try to take his place in ONE’s roster of champions, joining Kade, who is the reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion.

He is going for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against veteran Russian fighter Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-headlining match of the fight night happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Entering the contest, Tye Ruotolo will take cue from his four straight victories that made him one of the noted faces of submission grappling in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Magomed Abdulkadirov is training his sights on creating a huge ripple in his first-ever ONE outing by shooting his way to world champion status at the onset.

He is coming off a steady campaign in the European grappling and wrestling circuit, where he won titles along the way. It is something he believes has prepared him for the biggest fight of his career to date.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.