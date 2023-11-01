Tye Ruotolo feels he’ll have a tough time versus "well-versed" Magomed Abdulkadirov: “It’s going to be hard to find a window”

American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo knows he is up against a formidable opponent in Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov and feels he is going to have a tough time when they collide later this week.

The two fighters will vie for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok. It is the co-headlining match of the event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to onefc.com, Tye Ruotolo, 20, shared that veteran Dagestani fighter Abdulkadirov will be bringing a lot come fight night and he must be ready for it big time.

He said:

“He's got some good passing. His jiu-jitsu is good, and he's very well-versed, and I think he's not going to make a lot of mistakes. It's going to be hard to find a window, but it kind of comes.”

Tye Ruotolo is undefeated in his four fights so far under ONE Championship. His last victory came just this August where he forced into submission Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev.

A win at ONE Fight Night 16 will thrust Ruotolo into the roster of ONE champions, joining his twin brother Kade, who is the reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Standing in his way is Magomed Abdulkadirov, 32, who is making his promotional debut. He has made a name for himself in the professional wrestling and grappling circuit in Europe, winning titles along the way.

The Universal Fighters affiliate also knows that he is up against a phenomenal grappler but is confident that he has the skills and experience to get things done and realize his world champion aspirations right in his first ONE outing.

ONE Fight Night 16 is headlined by the all-champion clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. It will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.