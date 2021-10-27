"Being coach of the year, I don't like this" - Khabib Nurmagomedov says Javier Mendez deserves 'Coach of the Year' consideration over him

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't enjoy being called 'coach of the year' by sections of MMA media and fans. In a recent appearance on the DC & RC podcast, 'The Eagle' stressed that Javier Mendez deserves to be called 'coach of the year' instead of him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pointed out that from 2010 to 2020, AKA head coach Mendez produced a champion from the gym every year. In contrast, it has been just one year since Nurmagomedov quit fighting and started coaching his teammates.

Nurmagomedov feels it would take him three more decades to reach Javier Mendez's level as a coach.

"Honestly, being 'coach of the year', I don't like this. I don't like it because I have name, because I have hype, because of all these things, everybody calling me coach of the year but we have coach, his name is Javier Mendez. On his gym since 2010 and 2020, every year here someone champion...Last 10 years, he always have champions from his gym American Kickboxing Academy. With this team, with us, traveling and training with us, coaching, everywhere he stay with us and my opinion, Javier Mendez is coach of the year, not Khabib Nurmagomedov. I need 30 more years to become like him, like an experienced coach. Right now just one year ago I finished my career and this year I beginning little bit coaching and cornering my guys," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Javier Mendez regards Khabib Nurmagomedov as a good coach

Khabib has great potential as a coach, according to Javier Mendez. In a recent appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Mendez said Khabib Nurmagomedov is the real head coach for the Dagestani contingent at AKA.

He also spoke about how the Russian goes out of his way to help out his teammates.

"But as far as what he's done, he's another level. I can say something to the guys and they'll listen. But if he says something else they're gonna go his route. So, I maybe his coach but the real coach for the Dagestani guys is really him. Even with the other coaches that are really really good, he's the head coach. I mean he'll listen to me but realistically the guys are all gonna listen to him cause he's been for them and he hooks them all up. He gets those guys all money sponsorships. He just cares so much about his whole team that he goes way and above what anybody has ever done to make sure they are taken care of."

