"Be original brother" - Belal Muhammad accuses Khamzat Chimaev of copying Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor

Rising welterweight contenders Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev have been involved in a back-and-forth on Twitter to make the case for them to fight next.

Chimaev, who has been quite vocal on social media, went on a Twitter tirade directed at Muhammad after being called out for a fight by 'Remember The Name'. However, Muhammad doesn't seem quite impressed by Chimaev's trash talk.

Belal Muhammad believes that 'Borz' should be original rather than use catchphrases or lines popularized by UFC stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Muhammad tweeted:

"Why u keep using Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] mcgregor lines? Be original brother," said Belal Muhammad."

Belal Muhammad followed up with another tweet where he again trolled Khamzat Chimaev for using previous quotes said by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khamzat Chimaev has been accused of copying Khabib Nurmagomedov’s catchphrases and statements while engaging in trash talk against other fighters. Muhammad is one of a few fighters to point out this notion.

It appears that the whole Twitter feud between the two fighters began when 'The Wolf' shared a picture of Belal Muhammad getting poked in the eye by Leon Edwards from their fight in March this year. Chimaev captioned it:

“When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bull**** boy,” said Khamzat Chimaev"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jOFcf2j4Ue

In the tweet, Khamzat Chimaev trolled Muhammad for being unable to continue his fight against Leon Edwards after suffering an eye injury during their fight, which took place in March this year.

Both Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are rising up the welterweight rankings

Belal Muhammad is coming off one of the biggest wins of his MMA career, a dominant decision victory over UFC veteran Stephen Thompson. As a result, Muhammad has propelled up the welterweight rankings, where he now sits at No. 5.

Muhammad is clearly not far from a title shot, but he understands that hype often trumps accomplishments.

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most hyped individuals in the UFC right now, despite being the No.11-ranked fighter at 170lbs. 'Borz' rose to prominence in the UFC, securing four impressive wins in the promotion.

All four of his UFC victories came via stoppage. With his impressive win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267, Chimaev is looking to enter the title picture with another win inside the cage.

As of now, neither Chimaev nor Muhammad have their next opponents or fight dates confirmed.

