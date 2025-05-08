Belal Muhammad addresses alleged podcast brawl with Kamaru Usman, theorizes why it hasn't been released

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently addressed the infamous altercation between him and Kamaru Usman on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. 'Remember The Name' accuses the former champ of tearing up during the episode and states that as a potential reason for withholding the episode.

Ad

During his appearance on the podcast, the interaction between Usman and Muhammad supposedly turned violent. After the details were shared by former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, fans were excited to witness the events that transpired. However, the episode was never uploaded, leaving fans to speculate what took place.

Ad

Trending

In the recently held press conference, Muhammad shared his perspective on why the episode has not been released yet. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If you are a grown man and you start crying on a podcast, and it's your podcast, why would you wanna put it out there. Unless, there's a really good editor that's gonnna clear it up. But, I don't think they got that much money"

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kamaru Usman breaks down Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight

After dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad is scheduled to make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 'Remember The Name's' rival, Kamaru Usman, recently shared his perspective on the welterweight title fight.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had this to say:

Ad

"A lot of people are kinda writing [Jack Della Maddalena] off here. He has a good chance. I think he has more pop, little bit more power than Belal [Muhammad]. I think his striking is a little bit more fluid than Belal. Obviously, Belal's pace and grappling will potentially give him some problems. But, I don't count him completely out of that fight."

Ad

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.