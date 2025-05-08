Belal Muhammad addresses alleged podcast brawl with Kamaru Usman, theorizes why it hasn't been released

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently addressed the infamous altercation between him and Kamaru Usman on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. 'Remember The Name' accuses the former champ of tearing up during the episode and states that as a potential reason for withholding the episode.
During his appearance on the podcast, the interaction between Usman and Muhammad supposedly turned violent. After the details were shared by former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo, fans were excited to witness the events that transpired. However, the episode was never uploaded, leaving fans to speculate what took place.
In the recently held press conference, Muhammad shared his perspective on why the episode has not been released yet. He said:
"If you are a grown man and you start crying on a podcast, and it's your podcast, why would you wanna put it out there. Unless, there's a really good editor that's gonnna clear it up. But, I don't think they got that much money"
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:
Kamaru Usman breaks down Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight
After dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad is scheduled to make his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 'Remember The Name's' rival, Kamaru Usman, recently shared his perspective on the welterweight title fight.
In an interview with Brett Okamoto, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had this to say:
"A lot of people are kinda writing [Jack Della Maddalena] off here. He has a good chance. I think he has more pop, little bit more power than Belal [Muhammad]. I think his striking is a little bit more fluid than Belal. Obviously, Belal's pace and grappling will potentially give him some problems. But, I don't count him completely out of that fight."
Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below: