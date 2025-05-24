Belal Muhammad admits going "against the game plan" for Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad recently reflected on his fight strategy against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. 'Remember the Name' claimed he went "against the game plan" fighting the welterweight champion.

Della Maddalena successfully dethroned Muhammad in an all-out war. Although fans expected him to take down the Aussie and fight him on the mat, the Chicago native decided to go blow for blow with him, eventually losing the decision.

In a recent interview with Remember The Show, Muhammad shared his perspective, stating:

"Our strategy was to take down Jack. It wasn't to go blow for blow with him. When you're training [for] something so much, and you're getting better at something, which I think my striking has grown so much and I said it. I went out there and I just felt good. Obviously we lost the fight, but we stood toe-to-toe with him. I went against the game plan, and at the end of the day I'm going to live with that. Was my game plan wrong? It could've went the other way. Could it have been an easier fight? It could've. But at the end of the day, I love to fight, man."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Sean Strickland calls out Belal Muhammad: "You lost your belt"

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on potentially fighting Belal Muhammad after Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight. His loss against Jack Della Maddalena paved the way for the Dagestani to a two-division championship.

'Remember The Name' and Strickland have shared a longstanding rivalry and have frequently exchanged insults on social media. Speaking to Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' said:

"Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Belal, you should finally sack up. This is it. You could finally sack the f** up. All that s*** you talked, man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt. You kind of got f***** up. I got f***** up. We should make that fight happen, Belal."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (29:29):

