"Gonna take a truck to knock out" - Belal Muhammad breaks down Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz 

Belal Muhammad recently gave his take on the upcoming welterweight matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz and 'Borz' are all set to lock horns in a high-profile bout in the main event of UFC 279. The fight is scheduled for September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headliner will mark the final fight of Diaz's active UFC contract. He'll be looking to shock the world by becoming the first man to defeat Chimaev.

In a recent interview with Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad weighed in on the UFC 279 main event.

According to 'Remember the Name,' Diaz will be a tough competitor for 'Borz'. Muhammad cited Diaz's cardio and toughness as key factors that could potentially hand Chimaev the first defeat of his career.

Giving his opinion on the fight, Belal Muhammad said:

"Nate just needs to be Nate. He needs to be tough, he just can't settle... Same way where everybody's always underestimated him, everybody's always thinking that he's gonna lose the guys and he just shows up."

Muhammad continued:

"Obviously, I feel like his cardio is probably the only advantage he has in this fight and maybe... toughness. You know, it's gonna take a truck to knock out Nate. So, if he goes in there and just weathers the storm for the first couple of rounds, maybe we'll see where Khamzat Chimaev's cardio is."

Check out the full interview below:

Belal Muhammad opens up about carrying the Palestinian flag inside the octagon

The UFC recently prohibited fighters from carrying any flags inside the octagon or during walkouts. In light of this, Muhammad, at a recently held press conference for UFC 280, opined that he doesn't need the flag to represent Palestine .

'Remember the Name' asserted confidently that he has the support of the people and that he does not require the flag when he has Palestinian "blood" inside him.

"I have the blood inside of me. I don't need the flag, I don't need to carry it. I have it inside of me all the time. I have the people on my back no matter what so I don't need to carry the flag for me to be able to represent them."

Check out the full press conference below:

Muhammad 's last outing was against Vicente Luque. He secured a decision win, taking his unbeaten streak to eight. He currently holds a professional record of 21 wins and 3 losses.

The 34-year-old will next face Sean Brady at UFC 280, which is scheduled for October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

