  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Belal Muhammad
  • Belal Muhammad brushes off UFC PI drama, dubs Colby Covington "YouTuber" and Kamaru Usman "Podcaster"

Belal Muhammad brushes off UFC PI drama, dubs Colby Covington "YouTuber" and Kamaru Usman "Podcaster"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 08, 2025 14:49 GMT
Belal Muhammad responds to Colby Covington UFC PI drama [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Belal Muhammad responds to Colby Covington UFC PI drama [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on his incident with Colby Covington and had some choice words for both Covington, as well as Kamaru Usman. Muhammad has been at odds with Covington and Usman for quite some time, especially when he was surging the welterweight rankings awaiting a title shot.

Ad

In fact, Muhammad reportedly got into a physical altercation with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' when appearing on the latter's podcast, and footage from the reported altercation is yet to be made public.

Covington recently posted a video of himself hiding Muhammad's food at the UFC PI and claiming he wouldn't find it. Happy Punch reshared the video and included 'Remember The Name's response.

The welterweight champion clapped back during his pre-fight media obligations, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"[Covington] hid my food. I'm not even in Vegas. That's how much of a moron he is. I don't know what he's doing. These guys are like YouTubers now. Kamaru's a Podcaster. Colby's a YouTuber. They need to do a podcast together, The Biggest Losers."

Check out Happy Punch's post featuring Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Ad

Belal Muhammad says Joaquin Buckley has earned welterweight title shot

Belal Muhammad recently said that he believes Joaquin Buckley has made a strong case for a welterweight title shot. Buckley is currently riding a six-fight winning streak and is scheduled to return to the octagon against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Jun. 14.

During his latest appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, Muhammad stated that Buckley has been on an impressive run, including his latest win over Colby Covington, and could secure a title shot should he defeat Usman. He said:

Ad
"If Buckley gets a big finish [against Usman], beating Usman and Colby back-to-back, I think that would put him ahead of everybody else."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications