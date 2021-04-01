Belal Muhammad calls out another UFC welterweight after Leon Edwards rematch option collapses

Belal Muhammad has called out another UFC welterweight after the collapse of his rematch option against Leon Edwards.

Muhammad took to his official Twitter account and suggested that with the Leon Edwards rematch now off the table, he’d like to fight Colby Covington next. Fans can check out Belal Muhammad’s tweet regarding the same below –

I guess I’ll settle for colby — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 31, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (March 13th, 2021) event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The fight marked Muhammad’s first main event spot in the UFC.

It was regarded by many as a golden opportunity for the welterweight veteran, Muhammad, to break through into the upper echelons of the division.

However, the fight’s outcome was inconclusive, as it ended in a no contest (NC) due to an accidental eye poke. Leon Edwards landed multiple eye pokes on Belal Muhammad, with the final eye poke coming in round two.

Muhammad was incapacitated by the eye poke in the second round and was unable to continue fighting.

Leon Edwards subsequently asserted that he isn’t interested in facing Belal Muhammad in an immediate rematch. Edwards opined that he’d like his next fight to be for the UFC welterweight title.

Needless to say, Belal Muhammad strongly disagreed. Muhammad has consistently emphasized that he has unfinished business with Edwards, adding that the latter owes him a rematch.

Belal Muhammad has been relentlessly campaigning for an immediate rematch against Leon Edwards. Nevertheless, it’s now been confirmed that Edwards will face MMA megastar Nate Diaz at UFC 262 (May 15th, 2021).

In light of the Edwards vs. Diaz matchup being confirmed, Belal Muhammad has now claimed that he’d be willing to fight another high-ranking UFC welterweight, Colby Covington.

Apart from Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad is also open to fighting Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque (left); Belal Muhammad (center); Colby Covington (right)

Belal Muhammad is well-known in the MMA world for his active presence on social media platforms. Muhammad regularly interacts with his fans and doesn’t shy away from discussing topics related to MMA, current affairs, and much more.

Muhammad has often pointed out that he disagrees with Colby Covington and the purportedly controversial statements that Covington is known for making. Remember The Name has been a staunch critic of Chaos, and he’s now angling for a fight against Covington inside the octagon.

Covington's last fight was a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

Alternatively, Belal Muhammad has also been tweeting and re-tweeting about possibly facing Vicente Luque. A rising star in the welterweight division, Luque is coming off a spectacular first-round submission win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021).

