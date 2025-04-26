Belal Muhammad channels inner Khabib Nurmagomedov while threatening Craig Jones ahead of UFC 315 showdown with Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad appears to have taken inspiration from Khabib Nurmagomedov while issuing a threat to Craig Jones, who serves as the grappling coach for Muhammad's UFC 315 opponent, Jack Della Maddalena. 'Remember The Name' issued the threat to Jones after a video emerged online of the grappling coach hitting an arcade-style boxing machine with a photo of Muhammad's face on it.

The welterweight champion will be defending his title against Della Maddalena in the main event of the pay-per-view card set to take place on May 11 in Quebec, Canada.

With several weeks until fight night, Jones has joined the title challenger for the remainder of his training camp. He took to Instagram to post a video of him hitting the boxing machine, with the following caption:

"Head striking coach"

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

The welterweight champion took to his Instagram story to respond to Jones. He stated that he would do to the grappling coach what Nurmagomedov did to Dillon Danis, who was Conor McGregor's grappling coach during his bout with 'The Eagle'.

The Dagestani fighter infamously leaped over the cage after submitting McGregor at UFC 229 and launched himself at Danis, who was in the Irishman's corner. Muhammad wrote this:

"I'm gonna do you like Khabib did Danis after the fight"

His threat drew a swift response from Jones, who posted this on his Instagram story:

"Man's going to jump the fence and decision me."

Check out Belal Muhammad's threat to Jones as well as his response below:

Screenshot of Muhammad and Jones' verbal jabs

Belal Muhammad shares his prediction for UFC 315 clash against Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena, who will compete for the welterweight title. The co-main event will feature a flyweight title clash in the women's division, as Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her title against Manon Fiorot.

The 170-pound champion was recently interviewed by Submission Radio ahead of his upcoming bout. He shared a prediction for the matchup with Della Maddalena, saying this:

"First round, implementing my boxing, showing him that I've got better hands than him. Then he's gonna go into the second round, his coach is gonna look at him like, 'Bro, I thought you were a boxer?' Then he's gonna look at [his coach] like, 'Nah I don't know what to do. Should I start wrestling?' I'm going to feint the jab to the body and go overhand and then he's going to drop."

Check out Belal Muhammad's UFC 315 prediction below (17:20):

