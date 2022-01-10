Belal Muhammad continues calling Khamzat Chimaev out, asks Gilbert Burns to "stay away"

Belal Muhammad isn't too pleased about a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. The No.5-ranked welterweight has been calling out Chimaev for quite some time now and was seemingly expecting the fight to come to fruition.

Muhammad took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the fight and requested Burns to 'stay away' from Chimaev. 'Remember the Name' tweeted:

"Hey @GilbertDurinho stay away from my meal.. @KChimaev what happened we had a good thing goin thought you had trigger fingers not Twitter fingers"

The war of words between Muhammad and Chimaev started when the former called out 'Borz' on social media after Dana White claimed nobody wanted to fight the Chechen phenom.

ESPN MMA @espnmma (via Dana White says the list for people who want to fight Khamzat is short(via @bokamotoESPN Dana White says the list for people who want to fight Khamzat is short 📝 (via @bokamotoESPN) https://t.co/HUhKk62TIh

Chimaev immediately responded to Muhammad's callout and stated that he would only need a minute to beat him and to 'take his head'.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev 🏼 @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼

After spending 13 months on the sidelines, Chimaev triumphantly returned to action at UFC 267 in October 2021. 'Borz' proved the hype surrounding him was justified as he steamrolled Li Jingliang, putting the Chinese welterweight to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the very first round of their fight.

Chimaev has seemingly called out almost all the top fighters at 170 lbs ever since his win at UFC 267.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence #UFC267 "EVERYBODY! I COME HERE FOR EVERYBODY! KILL EVERYBODY! I'M THE CHAMP!" @KChimaev wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence "EVERYBODY! I COME HERE FOR EVERYBODY! KILL EVERYBODY! I'M THE CHAMP!"@KChimaev wakes up and ALWAYS chooses violence 😰 #UFC267 https://t.co/7e7z1lrLBc

Belal Muhammad believes beating Khamzat Chimaev would mean more than beating any other ranked fighter

Belal Muhammad, who defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, recently broke into the top 5 of the welterweight rankings. Muhammad, who is unbeaten in his last 7 bouts, claimed he is worthy of a title shot in his post-fight interview following his victory over 'Wonderboy'.

Days after his win over Thompson, 'Remember the Name' called out Khamzat Chimaev and even shared his reasoning for doing the same. He claimed that Chimaev was the most talked-about fighter in the 170 lbs division and even compared the undefeated Swede's aura to that of Conor McGregor.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad said:

"[Khamzat Chimaev] has the most hype in the division right now. He has that [Conor] McGregor x-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable. They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat him, I steal all of his hype, and I think it’s worth more than beating anybody ranked in the division."

Watch the full interview below:

