  Belal Muhammad details one advantage over Jack Della Maddalena that will make "the big difference" at UFC 315, breaks down Australian's skillset

Belal Muhammad details one advantage over Jack Della Maddalena that will make "the big difference" at UFC 315, breaks down Australian's skillset

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 18, 2025 03:25 GMT
Belal Muhammad (left) previews his fight with Jack Della Maddalena (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram]
Belal Muhammad (left) previews his fight with Jack Della Maddalena (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcanz on Instagram]

Belal Muhammad is optimistic about his chances against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, citing one advantage over the Australian title challenger. Muhammad also voiced his admiration for Della Maddalena's relentless pressure in the cage.

Muhammad will headline UFC 315 in a welterweight title fight against Della Maddalena on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Ahead of the pay-per-view, the reigning champion spoke to Aaron Bronsteter and expressed his thoughts on his opponent, who is on a 17-fight win streak.

Muhammad praised Della Maddalena's ability to fight through adversity, saying:

''I think he's good at just not slowing down, right? He always picks up the speed. He'll take a beating or take hits and he'll just keep chugging along. He'll get taken down and he'll keep chugging along. He always figures out a way and finds a path to victory. But I just don't think he's fighting anybody like me.''
'Remember the Name' went on to claim that his resilience is better than anyone Della Maddalena has ever fought, which will make a "big difference" in their fight:

''When you're looking at his level of opponent, the level of guys he's fought, all of them, we've seen it before where they've had a breaking point. In my fights, there's never a breaking point. And I think that that's going be the big difference when you're going against somebody that has a higher level of gas tank than you, has a higher level of breaking point than you, and you never had to drown a little bit. And it's going to be bad night for him.''
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Belal Muhammad's cardio

Belal Muhammad shares a close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently praised the former's cardio inside the octagon.

In a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, Nurmagomedov stated that top contenders like Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov must earn a quick finish if they hope to defeat Muhammad, saying:

''I believe it will be very hard to beat Belal. If Maddalena or Shavkat [Rakhmonov] don't finish him early, Belal is just going to keep pressing. His endurance is really good. In fact, I think it's the most underrated aspect in MMA today. Belal's cardio is the best in this division for sure, and maybe even in all of UFC."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (7:15):

youtube-cover
Edited by C. Naik
