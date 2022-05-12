Conor McGregor has no ground game - Belal Muhammad dismisses intrigue of Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor fight

Belal Muhammad is not sold on the idea of Charles Oliveira fighting Conor McGregor. Muhammad doesn't deem the potential matchup entertaining as he believes McGregor's ground game will be no match for Oliveira's dangerous jiu-jitsu.

'Remember The Name' also believes there is a fair chance of Oliveira folding McGregor with a knee to the body. Replying to a fan who suggested the matchup, Muhammad wrote on Twitter:

"Why? Conor has zero ground game and I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles drops him with a knee to the body"

The Twitter user had commented on Muhammad's post where the Chicago native suggested a matchup between Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. According 'Remember The Name', Makhachev will not hesitate to grapple with 'Do Bronx' unlike the Brazilian's previous opponents.

Muhammad also noted that the Dagestani prospect's excellent strike defense will make it an exciting contest.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 If Islam gets the Charles fight he’ll be actively looking for the takedown and won’t be nervous to hit the ground , all of Charles recent opponents played the standup game with him, Islam also has the best defensive stats on his feet.. that fight would be amazing If Islam gets the Charles fight he’ll be actively looking for the takedown and won’t be nervous to hit the ground , all of Charles recent opponents played the standup game with him, Islam also has the best defensive stats on his feet.. that fight would be amazing

Islam Makhachev currently tops the UFC leaderboard for the least number of strikes absorbed per minute at 0.84.

Currently on a 10-fight win streak, Makhachev is on a tear in the lightweight division. Interestingly, following Oliveira's emphatic victory against Gaethje at UFC 274, the Dagestani native was quick to call out 'Do Bronx' to face him next for the vacant lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in the same night

Charles Oliveira earned a first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje in the main-event at UFC 274. No longer the lightweight champ after a controversial weight miss, it remains to be seen who 'Do Bronx' fights for the vacant title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently suggested that his prodigy Islam Makhachev skip the long-due Beneil Dariush matchup and make a bid for lightweight gold against Oliveira. However, Oliveira believes the Dagestani contender needs to go through 'Benny' to be deserving of a title shot.

'Do Bronx', however, is willing to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night. Oliveira wants to break yet another record by shutting the lights on McGregor and submitting Diaz on the same night. The 32-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap. What do you think @danawhite?"

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



What do you think Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite?

Islam Makhachev was not impressed by Oliveira's callout of Diaz and accused the Brazilian of ducking him.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat…

