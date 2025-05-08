Belal Muhammad dismisses Kamaru Usman's "security" comments with savage "three-fight losing streak" diss

Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman are currently involved in a notable rivalry. Recently, the UFC welterweight champion reacted dismissively to Usman's comments about a potential backstage encounter between them at a UFC event.

The conflict between the two began during an argument on the set of the Pound 4 Pound podcast. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman was asked whether their feud had escalated to the point where security would be needed to prevent them from clashing backstage.

In response, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Probably [security will be needed to stop him]. I say that because, obviously, I’m very level-headed, especially when I’m outside of the cage. But for the last almost two years, a year and a half, I haven’t been in the thick of it."

Ahead of the fight this weekend at UFC 315, Muhammad was asked to share his thoughts on Usman's comments. In response, 'Remember The Name' joked about the former UFC welterweight champion, saying:

"The former champ on a 3-fight losing streak? I don't have to be afraid of that guy with no knees, no cartilage, and a big head. I think I’ll be fine."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments (via @RedCorner_MMA on X) below:

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley clash

Kamaru Usman is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having been defeated by Leon Edwards twice and Khamzat Chimaev once. At UFC on ESPN 69, scheduled to take place on June 14, Usman is set to face rising contender Joaquin Buckley.

During a recent media scrum ahead of the event, Belal Muhammad shared his prediction for the welterweight clash between Usman and Buckley, saying:

"[Kamaru] Usman and [Joaquin] Buckley? I got Buckley. I think Buckley is riding high right now, he has a long streak. Usman has been out for two years and when you are out for two years, it's hard to come back."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

