"How are you training right now if you have brain damage?" - Belal Muhammad has doubts about Colby Covington fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad recently expressed his thoughts on a potential fight between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal's animosity reached new heights after Masvidal was accused of attacking 'Chaos' outside a restaurant in Miami in March. Covington also claimed that he sustained a brain injury during the assault.

In light of this, Belal Muhammad claimed that Covington might not accept a fight with Khamzat Chimaev as this might not look good for 'Chaos' in court. During a recent appearance on Food Truck Diaries w/ Brendan Schaub, 'Remember the Name' pointed out how the court will question Covington's claims of a brain injury should he accept a fight against Chimaev:

"For me, I don't think Colby's going to take it though. I don't think Colby is going to fight Khamzat. You know, like you said, if he goes to court saying, "I'm accepting a fight", then the court's gonna go, "Yo, you're talking about you have brain damage and we're suing this guy, you're taking a fight, you're taking a fight how? How are you training right now if you have brain damage?"

Muhammad also claimed that a fight between him and Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC interim welterweight title made more sense as they were the only ones in the top five of the division who had not fought current champion Kamaru Usman yet.

"I make it the easiest ever! I'm sitting there calling on everybody. I'm accepting it and then Khamzat's another one was like, we were going back and forth on Twitter a little... And I'm like let's do it! Let's get it! And I think it makes sense. When you're looking at the top five in the division, Gilbert's already fought Usman, Colby's already fought Usman... but me and Khamzat are only two that are fresh blood that haven't fought him yet."

Watch Belal Muhammad's full interview with Brendan Schaub below:

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev recently agreed to fight each other

Belal Muhammad recently called out Chimaev, claiming he was the highest-ranked welterweight ready to take on 'Borz'. Responding to this, the Chechen-born Swede accepted the fight but on the condition that Muhammad does not carry the Palestinian flag into the octagon.

Some were perplexed by the peculiar demand, but 'Remember the Name' accepted, explaining that he knew Khamzat Chimaev meant it as a show of support for Palestine.

Subsequently, Chimaev and Muhammad agreed to fight each other in October in Abu Dhabi even though there has been no confirmation by the UFC yet.

Chimaev's request is of little relevance as the UFC has opted to prohibit all flags from being carried by fighters into the octagon. While UFC President Dana White refused to specify why they made the decision, it is likely due to current global events, notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

