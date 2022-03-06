Belal Muhammad narrates hilarious dream about Jorge Masvidal "landing a spinning fist" on Colby Covington and finishing him

Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to coming out on top as an underdog. The 37-year-old will look to do the same, if not worse, to Colby Covington when the two collide at UFC 272 this weekend.

As Masvidal continues to garner fans' support in his baptizing mission, Belal Muhammad narrates a hilarious dream on Twitter about 'Gamebred' landing a spinning fist on 'Chaos' before finishing him. Here's what 'Remember The Name' wrote:

"Wow! Had the craziest dream last night about 4 dogs playing monopoly in a hotel room….they were all smoking cigars and eating Apple Jacks cereal and in the background I saw a tv and it was Jorge landing a spinning back fist on colby and finishing him."

Kamaru Usman favours Colby Covington over Jorge Masvidal

As Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington get ready to settle their heated rivalry inside the cage, the division's champ Kamaru Usman weighed in on who has the edge going into the fight this Saturday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the welterweight champion opined that it's a close call since both are tough fighters but it is Covington who has more tools in his arsenal to secure a win. Here's what Usman said:

"I think it's an incredible fight. I think both guys are skilled and both guys know each other. But I just think Colby has a little bit more (of) tools to be able to win. He has the wrestling edge, he has the cardio edge, and his striking is not that bad. Of course, the speed advantage I would give to Masvidal, but Colby has a few more ways to win"

Catch Kamaru Usman's full interaction with TMZ Sports below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' holds a pair of wins over both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. This makes him as qualified as anyone to give his thoughts on how the fight could play out.

After failing to capture the welterweight title in their recent UFC outings, both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will look to bounce back in style with a statement-making win this weekend.

UFC 272 is set to take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will get underway at 10 PM ET and the main event walk-outs have been scheduled for 12:15 AM ET.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat