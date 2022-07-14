"I'm the worst style matchup" - Belal Muhammad explains why the UFC doesn't want to "risk" booking him against Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad recently gave his opinion on why the UFC has not booked him against high-profile welterweights Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Muhammad has time and again called out Khamzat Chimaev for a welterweight showdown. While both fighters agreed to the bout on social media, there has been no confirmation from the UFC yet.

In a recent Twitter post, 'Remember the Name' referred to a potential bout between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev as the "biggest money fight." Muhammad also claimed that the UFC is refraining from booking him against either the Nigerian-born champion or 'Borz'. He feels the Usman vs. Chimaev fight will fail to come to fruition should he defeat either fighter.

The 34-year-old American fighter wrote:

"I’m the worst style matchup for khamzat and usman and ufc knows that …them two are obviously the biggest money fight together so they couldn’t risk me beating either one yet but soon I’ll be undeniable"

Check out Muhammad's tweet below:

Belal Muhammad to face Sean Brady next

ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto recently reported that a welterweight matchup between Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady is in the works. The fight is scheduled for October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Okamoto wrote:

"Big business here at welterweight. No. 5 vs. No. 9 in the official rankings. Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady is verbally agreed for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, per sources."

Check out Brett Okamoto's tweet below:

Muhammad's last outing was against Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad, where he secured a decision victory over 'The Silent Assassin'. 'Remember the Name' is currently on an eight-fight unbeaten streak in the promotion with a professional record of 21 wins, three losses, and one no-contest.

Meanwhile, Brady last fought against Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate where he defeated 'Maverick' via unanimous decision. The 29-year-old remains undefeated in the promotion with an impressive professional record of 15 wins and no defeat.

With both fighters boasting outstanding resumes, the upcoming welterweight showdown is sure to be a barnburner for MMA fans.

