Belal Muhammad has fighting words for "inactive bums" Leon Edwards and Colby Covington 

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has taken another shot at the UFC 26 headliner between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington on social media.

'Remember the Name' uploaded a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he criticized the two athletes' activity or the lack thereof inside the octagon. Muhammad pointed out that since 2021 Edwards and 'Chaos' have competed in four and two UFC fights, respectively.

Muhammad further argued that in that same amount of time, he has had seven octagon appearances.

"Two most inactive bums in welterweight. Leon’s fought 4 times since 2021 Colby’s fought twice and ..I fought 7 times..." wrote Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington are all set to lock horns at UFC 296 for the welterweight gold. The event will take place on December 16 and will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

After Edwards' second win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, many in the MMA community believed Belal Muhammad to be next in line for a title shot. Instead, Covington was the one who got matched up against 'Rocky' for the title, making it 'Chaos' third shot at the UFC undisputed belt in his last five fights.

'Remember the Name' is currently on a 10-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. This includes wins over names like Sean Brady, Demian Maia, Vicente Luque, and Stephen Thompson.

The 35-year-old was last seen in action in May 2023 when he took on Gilbert Burns in a five-round fight at UFC 288. Muhammad outclassed 'Durniho' for the majority of the fight and took home a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of 'Remember the Name'.

Belal Muhammad currently does not have a fight booked but considering his resume, one can assume that he will be next in line for the winner of Edwards vs. 'Chaos'. But 'Rocky' has stated his intention of moving up to middleweight after possibly defeating Covington.

So, it remains uncertain whether Muhammad will fight for the title in his next outing or not.