  • Belal Muhammad fires back at Carlos Prates with savage retort over Islam Makhachev comparison

Belal Muhammad fires back at Carlos Prates with savage retort over Islam Makhachev comparison

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Apr 20, 2025 19:11 GMT
UFC 313: Turner v Bahamondes - Source: Getty
Belal Muhammad slams Carlos Prates for his comments aimed at him. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315. Muhammad fired back at Carlos Prates, who had asserted that a fight with Islam Makhachev would be tougher than Muhammad.

Prates is scheduled to face Ian Machado Garry next on April 25. He has taken the UFC by storm since making his debut in 2024, with a four-fight win streak.

During an interaction with MMA Today, 'The Nightmare' stated that Makhachev is much better than Muhammad and is tougher to beat:

"It's gonna be tough, it's gonna be a hard fight because Islam is much better than Belal Muhammad. It's much harder to beat Islam Makhachev than Belal. But when I fight for the belt, I don't care who's the champ — I'm gonna beat him and become welterweight champion."
Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Muhammad responded to Prates' comments and wrote on X:

"I would take this nerds lunch money"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena confident ahead of UFC 315 showdown against Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena has looked sharp inside the octagon since making his UFC debut, with wins in all his seven fights.

Speaking to Main Event, Della Maddalena showed his confidence in achieving a knockout win over Muhammad. He said:

"He [Belal Muhammad] can hold down the strikers, he can outstrike the grapplers. That sort of thing. So, you gotta give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style, but I mean, I think winning is obviously his number one goal, and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I'm a more dangerous fighter for sure and I think I can not only get the world title but get the world title off a dominant finish."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (6:30):

youtube-cover
About the author
Dabeer Shah

Dabeer Shah

A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.
Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.
Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books.

Know More

Edited by Tejas Rathi
