Belal Muhammad gets honest about Islam Makhachev and Hunter Campbell linking up in Dagestan: "I talk to Khabib all the time"

Belal Muhammad recently gave his take on UFC CBO Hunter Campbell meeting Islam Makhachev in Dagestan to discuss Makhachev's future, which may involve a move to welterweight. Muhammad affirmed his close ties to the Dagestani camp and denied reports that the reigning lightweight champion's future was planned behind his back.

For context, many in the MMA community expect Makhachev to face former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. However, the 33-year-old has repeatedly dismissed Topuria and voiced his desire to become a double champion by claiming the welterweight throne, which is currently held by Muhammad. Notably, 'Remember the Name' is prepared to vacate his title in order to allow Makhachev to fulfill his ambition.

Makhachev's manager Rizvan Magomedov recently took to Instagram and posted their linkup with Campbell, who has a reputation for finalizing matchups in odd locations. Magomedov wrote:

''Short trip, but long day for our guest Hunter in Dagestan: Canyon, Mountains and of course Papakha Coffee. It was great to see and host you here brother!''

During the UFC 315 media day, Muhammad was asked about Campbell's meeting with Makhachev and whether they planned for the Russian to transition to welterweight. In response, the 36-year-old opened up about his close relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who acts as a mentor to Makhachev, saying:

''No, I don't think they would do that. I talk to Khabib all the time. He even messaged with me the other day. Like I said, those guys are so big about loyalty and I'm the same way.''

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Despite his desire to become a two-division champion, Makhachev has refused to move up until Muhammad is the 170-pound champion. However, he will pay close attention to the upcoming welterweight title fight between Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this weekend.

Ian Machado Garry weighs on Islam Makhachev's potential move to welterweight

Ian Machado Garry will serve as a backup fighter for UFC 315's main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, in hopes of receiving a title shot next.

However, Garry is ready to step aside if Islam Makhachev moves up to welterweight. During the aforementioned media day, 'The Future' said:

''[If] Jack does win and Islam [Makhachev] wants to come up, everyone takes a backseat. You’re the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world, you deserve that ranking, you deserve that status. If you want to come up and fight for that belt, then everyone will sit back and let you do so because that’s the respect that man deserves.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (2:46):

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

