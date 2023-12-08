Belal Muhammad gives 4-word reaction to Leon Edwards potentially moving up after UFC 296

Belal Muhammad has won nine of his past ten fights, with his UFC Fight Night 187 no-contest against Leon Edwards serving as the only outlier. Despite his winning ways and his ranking, the No.2-ranked welterweight's path to a title opportunity remains unclear.

While 'Remember the Name' has been calling for a rematch against the welterweight champion, 'Rocky' recently revealed that he will call out the winner of the UFC 297 middleweight title bout if he retains his belt at UFC 296. MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨| Leon Edwards has told @ufcontnt that after he knocks out Colby Covington at #UFC296 he will make a post-fight callout for the winner of the #UFC297 middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. #UFC296 #UFC #MMA"

Check out the tweet from MMA Orbit below:

Expand Tweet

Muhammad quoted tweeted the news, adding a simple four-word response:

"Can’t run forever coward"

Check out Belal Muhammad's response to news that Leon Edwards will call out the middleweight champion below:

Expand Tweet

The pair previously clashed at UFC Fight Night 187, with 'Rocky' taking the first round on all three scorecards. The bout was stopped in the second round and ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Edwards rendered Muhammad unable to continue. While the pair have exchanged words since the bout, teasing a potential rematch, the UFC opted to give Colby Covington an opportunity to challenge for the welterweight title ahead of 'Remember the Name'.

When will Belal Muhammad return to the octagon?

Belal Muhammad has not entered the octagon since defeating Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288. While a rumor recently surfaced that the No.2-ranked welterweight would be stepping in to face Leon Edwards at UFC 288, he quickly shut it down.

X user @Sa_Gwang initially tweeted:

"🚨 BREAKING: Colby Covington is OUT! Belal Muhammad will step in on short notice to take on Leon Edwards at UFC296 on December 16th. #UFC296"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The tweet garnered over 1 million views, leading Muhammad to clarify:

"Rumor isn’t true ..If I was stepping in I’d be shouting it from the rooftops"

Check out Belal Muhammad's response below:

Expand Tweet

Instead, a rematch with Burns could be a possibility after the welterweight contenders exchanged words on social media this week. 'Durinho' was injured in the first round of their UFC 288 bout, tearing multiple muscles in his shoulder.