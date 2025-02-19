Belal Muhammad issues savage response to Dricus du Plessis' bold prediction for potential fight, fans react: "You're gonna get smoked"

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis fired back at welterweight champion Belal Muhammad following the latter’s recent jabs at the middleweight champion. Fresh off a dominant rematch win over Sean Strickland, du Plessis wasn’t willing to let disparaging remarks slide.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, du Plessis challenged Muhammad’s criticism head-on:

“Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone? the UFC will never let him. If he wants to do that, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate and then go up to 185 and there’s no way they give him an immediate title shot. There’s no way! The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad…"

He added:

“So what makes him think… He hasn’t even defended his belt once! He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights, that’s for sure… That would be unfair… Have you seen the size of him? What is he going to do? I couldn’t believe that he’s 170 when I saw him… I step on his head and it’s over.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

'Stillknocks' also mocked Muhammad’s record, emphasizing that the welterweight champion had yet to truly prove himself in the octagon compared to his own dominant performance.

Following the South African's comments, Muhammad retorted on X with a series of laughing emojis and a dismissive comment:

“😂😂he can barely walk without tripping over his own feet he ain’t touching me”

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Expand Tweet

Social media erupted as fans weighed in, with one remarking:

“You haven’t even defended lol. You’re gonna get smoked”

Others urged Muhammad to focus on defending his belt:

"You really need to get back in there"

"He defended his belt twice u ain't done sh*t yet"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Belal Muhammad's reply aimed at Dricus du Plessis. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Belal Muhammad reflects on his title-winning fight against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad reflected on his commanding performance over Leon Edwards at UFC 304, explaining how his psychological strategy overwhelmed his opponent. In a detailed discussion on the Barstool Chicago podcast, the 36-year-old welterweight recalled the bout:

"100%. Once they got to the second round and he felt me grab him, he was just... I was like, 'Bro, this is way too easy. You're not on my level of strength.' Then, once it got to the fourth and fifth round, I was like, 'Nah, he just gave up. He didn't want to be there.'"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Muhammad is expected to defend his title against Shavkat Rakhmonov next, although there's been no official confirmation or announcement from the UFC.

