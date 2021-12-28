Belal Muhammad makes case for UFC title shot, tells Dana White to 'stop pushing out the wrong guys'

Belal Muhammad feels he should be next in line to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship title. According to the No.5-ranked contender, he is an entertainer inside and outside the cage.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Belal Muhammad explained why he deserves to fight for the title ahead of Leon Edwards. Muhammad pointed out that although on a winning streak, Edwards failed to generate hype for fights. Furthermore, the 33-year-old claimed he has the ability to promote himself and sell fights.

Belal Muhammad further urged UFC president Dana White to start pushing him instead of 'the wrong guys.'

"Dana, I know you're watching this. You got four weeks off to think about this. When you really think about it, there's not a lot of guys out here that are promoting themselves like me. I'm a guy that knows how to talk, I'm a guy that knows how to fight. I'm a guy that can fight the best of the best, be with the best of the best and talk with the best of the best so I'm that guy that has it all. You guys are trying to push the wrong guys. Leon hasn't said anything witty or cool in the last ten years. Whenever he opens his mouth something stupid comes out so I'm the guy you need to start pushing," Belal Muhammad said.

Belal Muhammad or Leon Edwards - Who's more deserving of an immediate title shot?

Belal Muhammad has been on an impressive run of form lately and remains undefeated in his last seven fights inside the octagon. In his last fight, Muhammad outclassed Stephen Thompson over three rounds to claim a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Leon Edwards is undefeated in his last 10 fights and picked up a big win over Nate Diaz in his last outing. He has only lost twice inside the octagon and one of those defeats came against reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards fought earlier this year but the fight unfortunately ended in a no contest. An accidental eye poke by Edwards rendered Muhammad unable to compete. Maybe it's time to run it back and let the winner challenge Usman for the title.

