Belal Muhammad offers words of support to UFC Seattle fighter who addressed hate-mongering 'NPC MMA Twitter accounts' after defeat

Belal Muhammad has offered words of encouragement to Julius Walker, who clapped back at hate comments following his loss at UFC Seattle.

Ad

Walker made his promotional debut on Feb. 22. He faced Alonzo Menifield in a three-round light heavyweight bout. In the hard-fought battle, ‘Juice Box’ suffered a split decision loss, marking his first professional defeat in MMA.

Despite a decent performance, Walker received heavy trolling, which he believes came from "NPC" accounts. He responded by expressing that he was not prepared for the hateful comments but also asserted that he is grateful to be in this position, writing:

Ad

Trending

“Shoutout to all the supportive and cool people on here. To the NPC MMA Twitter accounts that hate on fighters for engagement, thank you guys too. I def was not prepared to deal with the negative side of the spotlight. I’m blessed to be in this position though.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad took notice of the X post and offered words of encouragement to the debutant, stating that the experience would help him grow. He wrote:

“Keep your head up bro that was a battle you’ll grow from.”

Check out Belal Muhammad’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

UFC champion mocks Belal Muhammad, saying he's better on X than in the octagon

Belal Muhammad and Dricus du Plessis’ ongoing feud added another chapter, with both fighters taking shots at each other on social media.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, du Plessis went on a rant about ‘Remember the Name', questioning his finish rate as a fighter and claiming that the promotion doesn’t like him. He said:

Ad

“Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone? I like how he acts like he has a chance to go up to 185, the UFC will never let him. If he wants to do that, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate and then go up to 185 and there’s no way they give him an immediate title shot. There’s no way! The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.”

Ad

Furthermore, ‘Stillknocks’ emphasized that Muhammad is only good on social media and not in the octagon, stating:

“So what makes him think…he hasn’t even defended his belt once! He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights, that’s for sure…that would be unfair…have you seen the size of him? What is he going to do? I couldn’t believe that he’s 170 when I saw him…I step on his head and it’s over.”

Ad

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments below (22:49):

Muhammad is set for his first welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena in the headliner of UFC 315 on May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.