Belal Muhammad has one-word reaction to comments that got Melissa Barrera fired from 'Scream 7'

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has shared his thoughts on the recent news of actress Melissa Berrera being fired from the upcoming installment of the popular film franchise, Scream.

'Remember the Name' took to Twitter to share a one-word reaction to the news of Berrera being removed from Scream 7:

"Wow."

According to reports, Berrera was fired by the production house Spyglass Media for her comments on the Israel-Palestine issue. The actress had uploaded a post on social media that compared Gaza to a concentration camp:

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water...people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

A spokesperson for Spyglass Media gave a statement to Variety, where they shared their reasoning for cutting ties with Berrera:

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

Belal Muhammad-Melissa Berrera: 'Remember the Name' has a Palestinian background

Although Belal Muhammad is an American citizen who was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, his parents are immigrants from Palestine.

'Remember the Name' has been very vocal about his support for Palestine on social media. The UFC welterweight has also carried the Palestinian flag during his fight walkouts on several occasions.

Muhammad has been on the receiving end of backlash for his support of Palestine. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland once took to social media and labeled the 35-year-old a coward for showing solidarity with the Palestinian people:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the fu*k up."

In another instance, an Israeli MMA fighter named Haim Gozali uploaded a post on Instagram attacking several UFC athletes. Gozali uploaded a picture of a missile that had the names Belal Muhammad, Khamzat Chimaev, and Khabib Nurmagomedov written on it.

The caption of the post read:

"This is my message to the [rat emoji]."

