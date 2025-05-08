Belal Muhammad opens up to Demetrious Johnson about toe infection that almost cost him his foot

Belal Muhammad recently opened up to Demetrious Johnson about his toe infection and reflected on how it almost cost him both his foot and his career. He noted that it was an unfortunate situation and expressed his gratitude that he was able to avoid amputation.

Ad

Muhammad was scheduled to make his first welterweight title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310 last December but was forced off the card. He initially thought he had only suffered a broken toe, but it ended up being worse as he had an infection that spread to the bone because of the break.

In his latest conversation with Johnson on his YouTube channel, Muhammad recalled what the doctor told him about his infection and the severity of it. 'Remember The Name' mentioned his doctor informed him that his infection spread quickly and could have even spread up his foot if he had avoided seeking medical attention:

Ad

Trending

"Since the toe was broke, the infection went straight into the bone and got in there quicker, so it spread a lot faster... The doctor took a piece of the bone of the toe to know exactly what antibiotics to give. He was like, 'If you would have waited a couple more days, it would have grew up your foot.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Most people that have bone infections are diabetics, and a lot of the time I'm cutting it right away. I'm either cutting a toe, cutting a foot, it's coming off.'"

Check out the full interview featuring Belal Muhammad's comments [6:02] below:

Ad

Belal Muhammad recalls doctor informing him of toe infection

Belal Muhammad also recalled how his doctor informed him of his toe infection and the potential risks associated with it.

In the aforementioned interview, Muhammad mentioned that he was informed by his doctor that he required immediate surgery because the bone was lit up in his MRI and resulted in his withdrawal from UFC 310:

Ad

"We got the MRI, [my doctor] came into the room and he's just like, 'Bro, it's not good, it's lit up. We got to go into surgery right away.' So, I call the UFC doctor and I'm telling him, 'What are my options?' And then right away when I told him, he's like, 'Well, alright, you're out.'" [4:43]

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's faceoff with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.