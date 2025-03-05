Belal Muhammad and Paul Felder warns Alex Pereira after Drake meet up ahead of Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313: "That's not good"

Belal Muhammad has cautioned Alex Pereira amid a fight camp that saw the latter meet up with Drake and previously spend time in Australia. Pereira looks to defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev this weekend at UFC 313, but some wonder how seriously the Brazilian knockout artist may have taken this recent round of training heading into the cage.

On the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping and co-host Paul Felder were getting into some UFC 313 predictions with some expert insights provided by a reigning titleholder in the UFC. That individual in question was Belal Muhammad, who was asked for his thoughts on the then Pereira vs. Ankalaev headliner set to take place in the coming days.

After the UFC welterweight champion described how he was picking Ankalaev to get his hand raised in this one, Muhammad said,

"He's [Alex Pereira's] been in Australia. He's chilling with Drake. I know how good he is. I know his mindset for fighting this weekend..."

Co-host Paul Felder then interjected and responded:

"That's not good. We know how that's not good, right? Hanging out with Drake."

Check out Belal Muhammad's thoughts on Alex Pereira and Movsar Ankalaev below (1:04:04):

Belal Muhammad breaks down key welterweight bout at UFC London

Belal Muhammad has been busy as of late with breaking down fights, and he also extended his focus to a big matchup in the weight category he helms over. This fight is set for UFC London and features some familiar foes of Muhammad's, as Leon Edwards will now be facing with Sean Brady.

This clash is set to go down on March 22 with Muhammad breaking down the machinations of that matchup while speaking with MMA Junkie. The 36-year-old began discussing this contest with Muhammad, stating:

"It's going to be an interesting fight. I don't think Brady is going to be able to get in on him with his takedowns. I think Brady shoots kind of like [Kamaru] Usman when he reaches and he doesn't really have great setups. In a bigger cage, I think Leon [Edwards] is going to be able to stick and move, kick and move. But I'm excited to see it."

Muhammad is admittedly intrigued by this matchup, but during that BYM podcast appearance linked above, the Chicago native does not foresee the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.

