Sean Brady makes feelings known on why Belal Muhammad shouldn't be counted out in first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Feb 26, 2025 22:31 GMT
Sean Brady shares thoughts on why Belal Muhammad shouldn
Sean Brady shares thoughts on why Belal Muhammad shouldn't be counted out ahead of first title defense [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Sean Brady recently made his feelings known on why Belal Muhammad shouldn't be counted out in his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena. He noted that the welterweight champion has constantly proven his detractors wrong and deserves more respect ahead of his title defense.

'Remember The Name' is scheduled to make his first title defense in the main event of UFC 315, which takes place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 10. He won the title after earning a unanimous decision over Leon Edwards last July and was originally scheduled to defend his title last December, but an infection halted those plans.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Philadelphia native noted that 'Remember The Name' has looked more impressive than the Australian during their recent outings. He added that Muhammad has proven himself against top contenders, while Della Maddalena has struggled:

"Man, you can't bet against Belal [Muhammad]. He's gone out there and proved that he can beat anybody in the world and he has. So, you have to admire that and you have to respect that. And yeah, I'm going to favor [Muhammad], especially if you go look at how the [Della Maddalena] fight was going with Gilbert [Burns] until that last minute. So, I think Belal has a good chance for sure."
Check out Sean Brady's comments regarding Belal Muhammad below:

Sean Brady scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 255

Sean Brady is scheduled to make his return to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 255, where he'll take on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards in the main event.

The bout came together on short notice after Edwards' initial opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, was awarded a title shot against Belal Muhammad for UFC 315. Brady comes into the fight following back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns, so an impressive win over a former champion like Edwards could inch him closer to a title shot.

Check out the UFC's official announcement for Leon Edwards vs, Sean Brady below:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
