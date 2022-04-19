"He outstruck Vicente"- Sean O'Malley gives props to Belal Muhammad for his performance against Vicente Luque

Sean O'Malley seems quite impressed with Belal Muhammad after his performance against Vicente Luque.

In a recent Timbo Sugar Show episode, hosts O'Malley and Tim Welch, along with guest Ricky Schmitt, were seen discussing a number of events, including Jake Paul's recent callout to Michael Bisping and Logan Paul's desire to fight Paddy Pimblett.

During their conversation, the three also discussed the recently concluded UFC Vegas 51, which featured the rematch between Muhammad and Luque.

Giving his take on 'Remember the Name's impressive performance, the UFC bantamweight contender seemed quite impressed with the welterweight's performance. O'Malley said:

"Belal's striking, surprisingly... Like he outstruck Vicente right? or pretty much. I feel like when I was watching, I was like damn... Belal was definitely landing. Belal fights like Frankie Edgar... like backs up, switching stances... has really f*cking good on his double legs."

You can check out the entire discussion of the Timbo Sugar Show below:

Muhammad was able to avenge his defeat to Luque at UFC 206 in the main event of UFC Vegas 51, which took place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Muhammad won a unanimous decision over the Brazilian at the end of the five-round fight.

With this victory, the 33-year-old has seven wins from eight fights in the promotion.

Belal Muhammad wants to fight Colby Covington next

Belal Muhammad was seen calling out Colby Covington for a fight shortly after his outstanding performance against Vicente Luque.

The 33-year-old was asked in his post-fight interview who he would like to fight as his next potential opponent. In response, 'Remember the Name' said he wanted Covington next:

"Let me get the big mouth Karen, Colby Covington. He was out here calling out 55-ers. Come and fight a real 170-pounder, you coward. I'm a real 170-pounder, I'm winning fights. I'm not [Jorge] Masvidal off two losses. I'm not [Tyron] Woodley off five losses. I'm 'Bully B' off of seven wins. Come and fight a real challenge, coward."

Watch the post-fight interview below:

This is not the first time Muhammad has called out 'Chaos'. The fighter has been calling out Covington for quite some time now.

In an interview with MMA Junkie last year, Muhammad admitted that he had wanted to fight Colby Covington for a long time.

Watch Belal Muhammad's interview with MMA Junkie below:

