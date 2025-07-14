Belal Muhammad pushes UFC to add divisions, says weight cuts are wrecking careers

Belal Muhammad recently uploaded a Q&A video on his YouTube channel, where he shared his opinion on whether the UFC should introduce more weight classes.

'Remember The Name' is a veteran in the UFC and has witnessed the difficulties fighters face while trying to make weight for their bouts. Muhammad believes that adding more weight classes could alleviate the rigorous process fighters endure, saying:

"Do I think UFC needs more weight classes? I do. I think that there's a lot of guys that are just stuck in that middle zone from 155 to 170, 170 to 185. There's a lot of in-betweeners. I think it'll give more guys more opportunities to fight longer, to fight multiple times a year."

He added:

"The weight cut k*lls a lot of people. I know a lot of guys that k*ll themselves. But even if you add weight classes, I think higher guys going to try to go lower. It's still going to be bunch of mess, but you're going to get a lot more title fights, so why not add more weight classes?"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (8:38):

Belal Muhammad discusses retirement plans

Belal Muhammad held the UFC welterweight championship for approximately 10 months. However, at UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena defeated him, ending his 11-fight unbeaten streak in the promotion.

In the aforementioned video, 'Remember The Name' also talked about his possible retirement plans. Emphasizing that he is focused on reaffirming his status at the top of the division, Muhammad said:

"For me, it's about listening to the body. I still feel great. I still love the sport. I still love training... Until I've fallen out of love with it, until I hate it, until my body's telling me [to] stop it. That's when I start thinking about it. But right now, I still think I'm the best in the world. I'm still working to get back on top." [6:28]

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

