Belal Muhammad reacts to Daniel Cormier catching Islam Makhachev lying

Belal Muhammad recently reacted after Daniel Cormier caught Islam Makhachev lying while discussing Dustin Poirier's submission ability. 'DC' and the reigning lightweight champion are friends, the interaction made for a hilarious moment.

Makhachev is scheduled to defend his lightweight championship against Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1. 'The Diamond' has made it known that he intends to attempt a jumping guillotine choke on the Dagestani, which would be an impressive feat should he win the title.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, Cormier clapped back at Makhachev for his backhanded compliment claiming that Poirier has an excellent guillotine choke. He mentioned that he knew he was lying, which resulted in a hilarious exchange.

The clip caught Muhammad's attention and resulted in him sharing his reaction in the comment section. He wrote:

"[Crying laughter emoji]"

Check out Belal Muhammad's reaction to Daniel Cormier catching Islam Makhachev lying below:

Muhammad's reaction to Cormier and Makhachev's exchange [Image courtesy: @espnmma - Instagram]

Islam Makhachev admitted he was lying about Dustin Poirier

Despite the response from Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev admitted that he was lying when he shared his thoughts on Dustin Poirier's guillotine choke.

The friendly banter was on full display during the Dagestani's appearance on ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy with Cormier and Chael Sonnen. After 'DC' caught the reigning lightweight champion lying, he responded by complementing Poirier's abilities.

Makhachev mentioned that he doesn't believe Poirier has a great guillotine and indicated that he won't be submitted when they meet in the main event of UFC 302. He said:

"Okay, I don't respect his [Poirier's] guillotine, but all of his skills I respect...Because I never see him submit someone in guillotine. Maybe one day, but it's not gonna be me."

Check out the clip of Islam Makhachev sharing his thoughts on Dustin Poirier's guillotine choke below: