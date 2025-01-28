Belal Muhammad reacts to Shara Magomedov attempting his double spinning backfist on Nina-Marie Daniele

Shara Magomedov, ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Michael ‘Venom’ Page, was captured in a lighthearted moment attempting a double spinning backfist on MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele.

This playful moment garnered reactions, including one from UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Magomedov, in his last fight at UFC 308, delivered an iconic knockout by executing a double spinning backfist against Armen Petrosyan in the second round. The stunning finish left fans and fighters alike amazed and impressed.

‘Bullet’ filmed a video with Daniele for her YouTube channel, during which she asked Magomedov to demonstrate his incredible knockout from UFC 308 on her. The UFC middleweight then attempted a double spinning backfist.

Daniele later shared the clip on Instagram, which garnered a reaction from Muhammad, who responded with a laughing emoji.

Check out the screenshot of Belal Muhammad’s comment below:

Belal Muhammad's comment screnshot. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Magomedov will go to war against Page this coming Saturday in the co-main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at UFC Fight Night 250.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page predicts a bloodied Shara Magomedov if he goes for a takedown

Michael ‘Venom’ Page, who faced defeat in his last octagon outing against Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision at UFC 303, issued a stern warning to Shara Magomedov ahead of their highly anticipated fight.

Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Page emphasized the striking skills of both fighters and cautioned Magomedov against attempting takedowns during their bout.

Page said:

"I think he will be a lot more stubborn in believing in his ability. So I think I'd definitely be landing some crazy shots if he decides to go for a takedown, 'cause like I said, I think he in his mind he believes he's the best when it comes to the striking game. So it will take a few knocks before he decides to change that. Yeah, and maybe it might be too little too late so... I think he'll be very bloodied up if he is going for a takedown."

Check out Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s comments below (58:54):

