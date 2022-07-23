"I have the blood inside of me" - Belal Muhammad on representing Palestine amid UFC's flag ban

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is set to fight Sean Brady in one of the most exciting cards ever assembled at UFC 280. Besides being one of the most fearsome performers in his division, Muhammad is also very expressive of his identity outside of the octagon. He will fight at UFC 280 in the co-main event.

Ahead of UFC London, fighters featuring on the UFC 280 card sat down to address the media. In light of the UFC's recent ban on fighters displaying any flags inside the octagon or during walkouts, Muhammad was asked how he plans to represent his country of origin, Palestine.

The No.5-ranked contender passionately responded to the question:

"I have the blood inside of me. I don't need the flag, I don't need to carry it. I have it inside of me all the time. I have the people on my back no matter what so I don't need to carry the flag for me to be able to represent them."

'Remember the Name' stated that a ban on flags will not stifle his representation and that Palestine and its people will always be with him in spirit. Their support will surely go a long way in his bid to mount a title challenge in the stacked welterweight division that Kamaru Usman is making his own.

Check out Muhammad's comments in the full presser below:

Belal Muhammad is proud of his Palestinian heritage

Belal Muhammad has never shied away from displaying the Palestinian flag. His pride in his heritage has been a constant in his professional career. The fighter is known to walk out with the Palestinian flag before entering the octagon.

Born in Chicago to Palestinian parents, he has actively supported the Palestinian cause amidst hostility with Israel. In particular, Muhammad denounced the Gaza strip bombings by Israel. He also made sure to call out anti-semitism in any form.

Check out this collage of him proudly displaying the Palestinian flag:

'Remember the Name' will hope to extend his eight-fight unbeaten streak against Sean Brady and be a part of the welterweight title picture after UFC 280.

