Belal Muhammad reviews Jack Della Maddalena's striking skills while vowing to deploy "Canelo hands" at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad is set to fight Jack Della Maddelana in his first title defense at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada. Ahead of that, Muhammad spoke about his upcoming opponent's striking skills.

In a recent interview on Submission Radio, the UFC welterweight champion was asked how he plans to beat Della Maddalena in stand-up fighting, given that striking is one of the Australian fighter's strongest assets. In response, 'Remember The Name' vowed to deploy the 'Canelo hands' at Della Maddalena and said:

"We've been working on these hands for so long, especially in the last fight, right? They thought Leon [Edwards] was going to outstrike me, outbox me, we did them dirty, we showed you guys a preview of what the Canelo hands could do, and I think with this fight [at UFC 315], it's the perfect moment for me to go fully Canelo hands."

He added:

"His [Jack Della Maddelana] strongest assets are still weaker than my strongest assets. Like my hands are way better than his, my striking still better than his. The only thing that he could bring to the table is just showing up on fight night. Whatever I want to do, I'm going to implement. And, I'm going to show him that he's never seen anybody like me."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (1:28):

Muhammad is currently on an 11-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. In his last fight at UFC 304, 'Remember The Name' clinched a unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards to win the UFC welterweight title.

Jack Della Maddalena expresses confidence in getting a dominant finish over Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena is an undefeated fighter in the UFC welterweight division, having defeated veterans such as Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland. With his promising record of form within the promotion, Della Maddalena is not bothered by any potential threats posed by Belal Muhammad ahead of their fight at UFC 315.

Notably, in an interview with Main Event, the Australian fighter also asserted his confidence to get a dominant victory over the UFC welterweight champion and said:

"He [Belal Muhammad] can hold down the strikers, he can outstrike the grapplers. That sort of thing. So, you gotta give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style, but I mean, I think winning is obviously his number one goal, and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I'm a more dangerous fighter for sure, and I think I can not only get the world title but get the world title off a dominant finish."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (6:30):

