"He was not prepared for the timed shots" - John McCarthy breaks down Belal Muhammad's win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

'Big' John McCarthy provided a complete breakdown of Belal Muhammad's win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.

Luque and Muhammad faced off in a welterweight clash in a really smart fight which earned 'Remember the Name' a win via unanimous decision. Both fighters had their moments but the biggest difference was Muhammad's takedowns.

Muhammad completed five takedowns out of the 10 he attempted. He also completely controlled the fight, landing more shots and significant strikes on 'The Silent Assassin'.

On the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy provided a breakdown of Muhammad's win over Luque:

"It was like he [Vicente Luque] was caught off guard every time that Belal [Muhammad] shot, that caught him off guard. And Belal has got that nice [counter] he steps behind the back, the takedown. Luque was able to avoid the takedowns sometimes. But, he was not prepared for the time shots. You got to give it to Belal. He was a dog in that fight. He definitely took some big shots and he got hurt in that round and he was able to get into the clinch and get himself straight."

Watch John McCarthy's breakdown of Belal Muhammad's performance at UFC Vegas 51 below:

Belal Muhammad trashes Leon Edwards’ title fight credentials

Belal Muhammad extended his unbeaten streak to eight consecutive fights with a unanimous decision win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.

Leon Edwards is expected to fight current champion Kamaru Usman later this year, although no date has been finalized yet. However, Muhammad can't fathom the logic behind that choice.

'Remember the Name' in his post-fight conference stated:

"I don’t think [Edwards] deserves to fight for the title. I think that I do. I think he got that Dana White privilege. But whatever, I don’t expect to be handed anything. I have to fight for everything I’ve got and I’m willing to keep doing it.”

Watch UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference below:

Muhammad and Edwards met in a main event fight at UFC Fight Night 187 where 'Rocky' poked Belal in the eye, rendering him unable to compete. The fight was deemed a no contest. Muhammad pushed for an immediate rematch, but the promotion opted not to go ahead with it.

