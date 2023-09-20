Belal Muhammad set to return to combat action one day before UFC 294 against Tarek Suleiman

Belal Muhammad had previously expressed an interest in fighting Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 294. While that did not come to fruition, 'Remember the Name' will still compete in Abu Dhabi that weekend.

The No.3-ranked welterweight will make his professional grappling debut the day prior to the UFC's next pay-per-view event as he faces Tarek Suleiman at ADXC 1 on October 20th. Mohammed Jassim Al Hosani shared the news via Instagram, captioning the post:

"The People’s Main Event! Very excited to announce the Co-Main Event of #ADXC1 next month during #ADShowdownWeek. The most successful Arab to ever compete in the UFC, No. 3 Ranked Welterweight Belal Muhammad makes his way to Abu Dhabi yet again, but this time to grapple inside the ADXC Cage.

"Standing opposite him will be Arabs MMA OG, Tarek Suleiman, a pioneer of MMA in the region and one of the most popular fighters in the UAE and the Arab world. I can’t wait for this one! #grappling #mma #ufc “pfl #uaewarriors #inabudhabi #abudhabi #jiujitsu #bjj #wrestling #ufcabudhabi #visitabudhabi #combatsports #capital"

The matchup will be a middleweight no-gi bout and will serve as the co-main of the event, which is headlined by Neiman Gracie, a fourth-generation member of the Gracie family, and former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. While the UFC welterweight division appears to be on hold, Muhammad will look to remain active elsewhere.

Belal Muhammad calls out Colby Covington once again

Belal Muhammad has not been shy about his desire to fight Colby Covington for the opportunity to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. The No.3-ranked welterweight recently called 'Chaos' out once again. After mocking Covington for going nearly 2000 days without a win over an active UFC fighter, 'Remember the Name' was asked how a bout between the two would play out, responding:

"This is exactly how it’ll go…. I will literally walk him down the whole fight punching him in the face then he’ll get uncomfortable and shoot his weak double leg then I’ll stuff his head ..he’ll pull guard I’ll push his face away then stand up .. he’ll start butt scooting toward me then I’ll laugh and make him stand then after I’m bored punching him in the face I’ll head kick him then laugh over his unconscious body"

While Muhammad has been calling Covington out for more than a year, he has not gotten much of a response. Both fighters have claimed that they should be the next welterweight title challenger.