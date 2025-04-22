Belal Muhammad shares definitive prediction for Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates fight at UFC Kansas City: "He understands how to win"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has weighed in on the UFC Kansas City headliner between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. Muhammad has shared his prediction on how the fight could potentially go.

Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill were originally scheduled to headline UFC Kansas City. However, 'Sweet Dreams' was injured, and the bout was postponed; the main event was later replaced by a welterweight showdown between Garry and Prates.

In a recent interview, 'Remember The Name' shared his perspective on the upcoming contest. He believes in the Irishman's ability to defeat 'The Nightmare'. Muhammad told MMA Junkie:

"If Ian was undefeated, it would make more sense [to get a title shot] but him coming off a loss, I think he needs one more win. Him taking this fight on short notice against Prates is huge right? Because they'll get right back in the mix."

He continued:

"For me, I think Ian fights very smart. He understands how to win. I think the experience in the Shavkat fight is gonna help him in the Prates fight. I think he's gonna use his distance, stay long, stick and move, and I think he's gonna go out there and win this one."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments about Ian Machado Garry below (5:02):

Carlos Prates responds to Ian Machado Garry's "quitter" comments

Carlos Prates fought Mikhail Romanchuk in January 2017 at an event in China. Unfortunately, the contest did not favor the Brazilian fighter as he suffered a TKO loss in the first round. Upon reviewing the fight, Ian Machado Garry had this to say:

"This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighting spirit called being a quitter. He had just been beaten up, all the rounds prior. Puts his hand up, shakes his head, says, 'I'm done.' Then just drops to the ground in absolute despair. Because he knows that deep down, he's not a fighter."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

In response to this, Prates fired back at Garry:

"We are here training. While Ian Garry is on the internet talking s***. You have a lot of free time. I'm here training. On the 26th, I'll fill him with punch in the mouth. Then, he'll keep saying he didn't have time to train. Who was on the internet talking s***. A**hole."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

