Belal Muhammad shares inspirational post to celebrate his first UFC main event

Belal Muhammad has shared an inspirational post to celebrate his first UFC main event.

Fresh off his unanimous decision to win over Dhiego Lima at UFC 258 (February 13th, 2021), Muhammad is set to compete in his biggest fight to date.

The Palestinian-American fighter is headlining a UFC Fight Night card against Welterweight mainstay, Leon Edwards. Muhammad has taken to his official Twitter account and posted screenshots of him emailing MMA companies and requesting them for fights.

These screenshots are from February 2016. Belal Muhammad eventually made his UFC debut in July of the same year and has been competing in the promotion ever since. Fans can check out Muhammad’s tweet featuring the screenshot below –

As displayed in the tweet, Belal Muhammad had emailed multiple MMA organizations in hopes of procuring a fight. The Welterweight fan-favorite, who goes by the moniker Remember The Name, ended up receiving an opportunity to fight in UFC.

Belal Muhammad made his debut for the promotion against Alan Jouban at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Alvarez in July 2016. Despite losing the bout via unanimous decision, the Palestinian-American MMA artist impressed one and all with his granite chin and aggressive fighting style.

Muhammad gradually earned a niche following among MMA fans and experts, with many saying that he could be the dark horse of the UFC welterweight division.

The Palestinian-American Welterweight star is also well-known for his great sense of humor, particularly with his hilarious social media posts regarding combat sports and current affairs.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Belal Muhammad has only been stopped once in his MMA career. That was against the hard-hitting Vicente Luque, who bested the Palestinian-American fighter via first-round KO at UFC 205 in November 2016. Muhammad’s MMA record is quite impressive, with 18 wins and just three losses.

Belal Muhammad faces Leon Edwards, as a UFC Welterweight title shot looms on the horizon

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

Leon Edwards is regarded by many as one of the best Welterweight MMA competitors in the world today. However, Rocky hasn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since 2019. His last MMA fight was a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019.

Advertisement

Holding the No. 3 spot in the UFC Welterweight rankings, Leon Edwards was scheduled to Swedish sensation, Khamzat Chimaev. However, their fight booking fell apart, not once but thrice. The third cancelation of the bout came in January of this year, as it was revealed that Chimaev would need more time to recover from his health issues related to COVID-19.

The Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight had serious title implications. Needless to say, with Belal Muhammad stepping up to replace Chimaev, the Palestinian-American fighter now finds himself on the cusp of a potential UFC Welterweight title shot.

Should Belal Muhammad manage to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (March 13th, 2021), he might very well find himself in Championship contention either by late 2021 or early 2022.