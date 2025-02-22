Belal Muhammad shuts down opponent, Alexander Volkanovski sends message to UFC rival, Michael Chandler predicts Paddy Pimblett clash: MMA News Roundup

Belal Muhammad shuts down Jack Della Maddalena’s chances against him at UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski sends message to Ilia Topuria and Michael Chandler issues bold prediction for upcoming clash against Paddy Pimblett.

Find out more details in today's (Feb. 22) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Belal Muhammad shuts down Jack Della Maddalena's chances at UFC 315

Following a major UFC shake-up announced by Dana White earlier this week, Belal Muhammad is set to defend his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

The Australian is undefeated in the promotion, having won seven straight fights which includes five finishes. His boxing is regarded as one of the best in the division, however, Muhammad isn't fazed about the possibility of standing with him.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Anik & Florian podcast, 'Remember the Name' discussed the upcoming bout, noting that his skills far exceed Della Maddalena's. He said:

"If I'm being honest with you, I'm better everywhere... People are already coming out like, 'Oh, he's got hands! He's got hands!' But I think they just underestimate my hands and my striking. I just went against the best striker in the UFC, in Leon Edwards, so-called. I train with the best striker in the UFC, Ignacio Bahamondes. I train with Yair Rodriguez. Both of these guys, you've seen them spar, they're a different level."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (5:55):

#2. Alexander Volkanovski sends message to Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski will fight for the featherweight title at UFC 312 on April 12, but his opponent won't be Ilia Topuria. Instead, the Australian will face Diego Lopes for the vacant title, after 'El Matador' vacated the belt in order to move up to the lightweight division.

Despite their paths no longer seeming to align, 'The Great' hopes he will have the opportunity to run it back against Topuria. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski sent a message to the Georgian-Spaniard, hoping they each win their next fights to set up an even bigger rematch. He said:

"Stay focused, stay determined, get that f**king belt back... I made it pretty obvious that I was fighting soon. We did have a date, as I said in the last video, I didn't know exactly who it was going to be until not that long ago... Fair play to Ilia, yeah. I'll go do my thing, maybe we can just make a bigger fight after this. We'll see what happens. See whatever's in store for him, let him do his thing. But I'll go win this title and maybe we can make an even bigger rematch."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (18:45):

#1. Michael Chandler shares definitive prediction for upcoming bout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314

Lightweight stars Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are set for a five-round co-main event clash at UFC 314. The bout is being regarded as far and away the biggest test of Pimblett's career so far, as he faces a veteran who sits at No.7 in the lightweight rankings.

Ahead of their bout, 'Iron' spoke to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, where he was asked his thoughts on the fight. The 38-year-old then opted to pull no punches in his prediction, stating that 'The Baddy' is simply not ready for somebody of his calibre. Chandler said:

"I believe I'm going to put pressure on him. I believe he will know right away within the first exchange that he's not stepping into the octagon with Bobby Green [or] with Tony Ferguson... With some of these guys that he has fought. It's just a different level. I still believe, where I'm at, it's a bad matchup stylistically for him."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

