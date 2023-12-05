Belal Muhammad takes a dig at Colby Covington over his remarks about opponents avoiding fights with him

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad reacted to recent comments from his rival Colby Covington in an interview.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Covington discussed his inactivity over the past year and blamed it on unwilling opponents, naming Khamzat Chimaev and Dustin Poirier in the process.

'Chaos' said:

"[UFC] were looking at setting up that fight with that mother*****r, Khamzat Chimaev but he's unprofessional. He's a clown. He's out there laughing when he's missing weight by 10 pounds... They gave him the easiest fight to set up to get this big money fight in Colby 'Chaos' Covington. He couldn't pass the test. That's what's been the delay - other fighters not agreeing to the fight and not doing business for the UFC... I accepted every single fight they offered - Khamzat Chimaev, Dustin Poirier..."

Belal Muhammad, who has been calling out for a fight against Colby Covington for the past year, ridiculed him for dodging a matchup. He wrote on X:

"He’d rather retire than fight Me"

Muhammad is the most in-form UFC welterweight with a 10-fight unbeaten streak since 2019. He has also featured in twice the number of fights than Covington in the same time period.

Colby Covington details getting bullied as a kid and drawing motivation from his past

In a his interview with ESPN MMA, Colby Covington recalled getting bullied in his formative years through elementary, middle, and high school for his physicality and buck teeth.

He said:

“I think as a little kid, I was a smaller little kid. Like freshman year of high school, I was a hundred pounds so I got picked on a lot. I got bullied and I always got picked on. Through middle school and elementary school, kids made fun of my teeth, ‘Oh you got a field goal post in the middle of your teeth,’ 'cause I had some buck teeth. I would get this anger inside, I’m like man, but I would channel that energy..."

Colby Covington also described channelling his frustration into physical exertion in the wrestling room:

"I would go the wrestling room and I would drill my takedowns. I’d be like, 'Yeah, you want to talk about my teeth?' And I would just drill double leg takedowns over and over, hundreds and thousands repetitions. And I would do things that most kids didn’t want to do. They didn’t want to sweat, they didn’t want to get bloody, but I knew my dreams were more important.”

