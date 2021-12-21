Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Jorge Masvidal after jumping him in the UFC welterweight rankings

Belal Muhammad took a dig at Jorge Masvidal after breezing past 'Gamebred' in the UFC welterweight rankings following his dominant performance against Stephen Thompson this past weekend.

Muhammad took to Twitter to remind Masvidal about the latest update in the UFC rankings. He tweeted:

"Top 5 in the world..how’s ur rib feeling @GamebredFighter [Jorge Masvidal's Twitter handle] #teamfirstroundvsteamdominance"

Belal Muhammad, who was ranked No.10 at 170 lbs going into his bout with No.5-ranked Stephen Thompson, cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision victory in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. Muhammad subsequently moved up five positions in the rankings.

Jorge Masvidal, currently ranked No.6, has endured a disappointing run of late. 'Gamebred' is coming off back-to-back defeats to Kamaru Usman and suffered the very knockout loss of his career against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earlier this year.

Masvidal has not won a fight since 2019, when he defeated Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title at UFC 244. He was supposed to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269, but was forced to pull out of the fight after sustaining an injury.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad is unbeaten in his last seven fights and hasn't lost in over two years.

Jorge Masvidal claps back at Jake Paul's call-out after the latter's win over Tyron Woodley

Jorge Masvidal replied to Jake Paul's post-fight call-out after 'The Problem Child' knocked out Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

'Gamebred' uploaded a video to his Instagram account wherein he asked Paul to come over to the UFC if he wanted a fight with the Miami native.

In the video, Masvidal said:

"Now to address that little b***h, what's his face, that f***er, listen man, you [Jake Paul] can't f***ing afford me. You understand? Me and all the names that you mentioned, you can't afford. I know what you pay. You talk a big game. You say 50 million dollars, you have 100 million dollars. Bulls**t! If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the fight with your b***h a** but he hasn't because you don't generate that type of revenue."

Masvidal's furious reaction came after Jake Paul called him and Nate Diaz out after viciously knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch. Paul was seemingly angry about the UFC welterweights leaving the arena after he defeated Woodley and called them "b**ches" in his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani.

