Belal Muhammad talks about what he learned from training with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Belal Muhammad has spoken about what he learned from training with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Welterweight star recently trained with The Eagle and posted a photograph with him on Instagram.

In an interview with The Schmo, Belal Muhammad shed light upon the opportunity he received to train alongside the undefeated Dagestani fighter.

Addressing the same, The Schmo asked Belal Muhammad about the advice that Khabib Nurmagomedov gave him ahead of his fight against Leon Edwards this weekend. Muhammad refused to divulge too many details about the training and the advice he received from Nurmagomedov but stated that being able to work with him was priceless.

“You know, we’re gonna keep that between us. But just to have a champion and a guy like that – who’s the best in the world at what he does – speak highly of me. Even like, telling me about my last fight, I'm like, you’re like, ‘Oh, dang. You watched my last fight?’ It’s just amazing. It’s like humbling. It’s cool to know that legends like that are watching you, and they pay attention to you too. And, man, just being able to get ideas and work with him a little bit, it’s like priceless,” said Belal Muhammad.

The Schmo further asked him as to whether Khabib Nurmagomedov is confident that Belal Muhammad would emerge victorious against Leon Edwards. Muhammad revealed that The Eagle was convinced that the Palestinian-born fighter will win. He went on to reveal that he was actually planning to put Khabib in his corner instead of his longtime coach, Louis Taylor who will be absent this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

“For sure, man. Honestly, I was gonna put him in my corner to substitute for Louis Taylor. You know, get him another win in the Dagestani corner. But it’s all good. Maybe the next one,” said Belal Muhammad (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Belal Muhammad is set to headline his first UFC card

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

Belal Muhammad is a perennial Welterweight contender who has earned widespread praise for his durability, grit, and the exciting fighting style he brings to the octagon. Muhammad is known for the unrelenting pressure he exerts on his opponents.

Remember The Name's last fight was a unanimous decision to win over Dhiego Lima in February 2021.

Presently, Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards are ranked No. 13 and No. 3 respectively in the UFC Welterweight rankings. The two fighters are scheduled to compete in a five-round bout that’ll headline UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13th, 2021. This is the first time Belal Muhammad will be headlining a UFC event.