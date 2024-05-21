Belal Muhammad talks about why he respects Jake Paul more as fighter than "troll" Dillon Danis - "That is what is wrong with society"

Belal Muhammad recently opened up about his feelings toward Jake Paul and Dillon Danis and outlined why he respects the YouTuber-turned-boxer more. Despite the jiu-jitsu specialist having competed in MMA, he noted that he doesn't view him with high regard.

Paul has generated plenty of interest in his bouts, and at the same time, plenty of detractors for his selection of opponents. His upcoming fight against Mike Tyson is no different as there have been many in the combat sports community who have voiced their displeasure with 'The Problem Child' fighting a legend 30 years his senior.

During his appearance on Money Loyalty Legacy, 'Remember The Name' highlighted the difference between Paul and Danis. He mentioned that he respects what the influencer has accomplished and took a jibe at the former Bellator competitor for how he conducts himself. He said:

"I respect him [Paul] more because now he's starting to fight real boxers...I mean, you're never gonna please everybody, but guys like Dillon Danis, they're just like, that's what's wrong with society, right? That's what's wrong with the world. Like, martial artists that just want to troll. He will sit there and comment the dumbest stuff to try and get attention out of you." [21:33 - 22:11]

Check out the full episode with Belal Muhammad below:

Belal Muhammad and Dillon Danis have traded jibes on social media

Belal Muhammad and Dillon Danis have had an ongoing beef for quite some time on social media.

Muhammad and Danis had a back-and-forth exchange on X last May, after the former Bellator competitor made a comment about his face. The UFC welterweight contender clapped back by taking a jibe at his skills as a fighter and insinuated that he is an amateur. He wrote:

"You're like a mom that goes to one cardio kickboxing class "Trains with Pereira one day" thinks he can fight now lol."

Check out Belal Muhammad and Dillon Danis' exchange on X below:

Muhammad's tweet regarding Danis [Image courtesy: @bullyb170 - X]