Belal Muhammad turns to faith after losing title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad lost his welterweight crown to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Muhammad asserted it was tough for him after the loss but now he has accepted it as a part of God's plan. Muhammad was outstruck by Maddalena, who landed powerful shots and impressed with his footwork whic prevented Muhammad from securing takedowns.
Speaking on Remember the Show with Jason Anik, Muhammad asserted that he will bounce back and said:
"It took a couple of days for me mentally. Obviously being religious, religion plays a huge part in my life… it’s just about accepting God’s plan, and just accepting whatever has happened, is meant to happen."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:
Muhammad will now have to work his way back up for a title shot. Maddalena is expected to face Islam Makhachev next in his first title defense. He vacated his lightweight crown in order to move up to welterweight.
Former UFC champion calls out Belal Muhammad
Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently gave his opinion on a potential fight against Belal Muhammad. Strickland and Muhammad have a dislike for one another and have been involved in verbal confrontation online.
Strickland was last seen at UFC 312 where he lost a chance to reclaim the middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis. The American hasn't been booked a fight at the moment. Speaking to Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' said:
"Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Belal, you should finally sack up. This is it. You could finally sack the f** up. All that s*** you talked, man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt. You kind of got f***** up. I got f***** up. We should make that fight happen, Belal."
Checkout Sean Strickland's comments below (29:30):